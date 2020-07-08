All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like
Jackson Square Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
Jackson Square Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

Jackson Square Apartments

1767 Hermitage Blvd · (850) 713-5230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02208 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 06205 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 10208 · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11303 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 04301 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 11301 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04208 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 04205 · Avail. now

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 12205 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jackson Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ice maker
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida. Surrounded by a wide selection of dining and retail destinations, our communitys beautiful location combines residential comfort and convenience. We are less than a mile from Interstate 10, Thomasville Road, and Capital Circle NE, making it easy to explore and discover your city with close proximity to banking, grocery stores, flourishing business centers, and notable schools, including Florida State University and Florida A&M University. Youre less than minutes from anywhere you want to be!\n\nOur five floor plans were designed for your satisfaction, offering spacious one, two, and three bedrooms with state-of-the-art features and meticulous attention to detail. Prepare a meal in your gourmet kitchen that features a breakfast bar, frost-free refrigerator, self-cleaning oven, and dishwasher. Take in a breath of fresh air and enjoy the view from your private balcony or patio. Relax in your soothing Roman soaking tub, available in select residences. Your home is your place of serenity, and at Jackson Square Apartments, youll want for nothing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99-$350
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10.00/month renters insurance and $20.00/month trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jackson Square Apartments have any available units?
Jackson Square Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Jackson Square Apartments have?
Some of Jackson Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jackson Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Jackson Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jackson Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Jackson Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Jackson Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Jackson Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Jackson Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jackson Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jackson Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Jackson Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Jackson Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Jackson Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Jackson Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jackson Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 BedroomsTallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly ApartmentsTallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FLMadison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodHuntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical UniversityFlorida State University