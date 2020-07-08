Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker Property Amenities alarm system dog park 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments guest suite internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida. Surrounded by a wide selection of dining and retail destinations, our communitys beautiful location combines residential comfort and convenience. We are less than a mile from Interstate 10, Thomasville Road, and Capital Circle NE, making it easy to explore and discover your city with close proximity to banking, grocery stores, flourishing business centers, and notable schools, including Florida State University and Florida A&M University. Youre less than minutes from anywhere you want to be!



Our five floor plans were designed for your satisfaction, offering spacious one, two, and three bedrooms with state-of-the-art features and meticulous attention to detail. Prepare a meal in your gourmet kitchen that features a breakfast bar, frost-free refrigerator, self-cleaning oven, and dishwasher. Take in a breath of fresh air and enjoy the view from your private balcony or patio. Relax in your soothing Roman soaking tub, available in select residences. Your home is your place of serenity, and at Jackson Square Apartments, youll want for nothing.