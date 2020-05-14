All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

914 Hawthorne Street

914 Hawthorne Street · (850) 508-0066
Location

914 Hawthorne Street, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Capital Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 914 Hawthorne Street · Avail. Jul 20

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
914 Hawthorne Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful and Updated Paired Home Minutes from TMH, Midtown and Downtown - Available July 2020!

The home available for lease has been updated and well appointed!

The home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room that includes washer and dryer.

The kitchen has new cabinets and a bar with stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Dining area attached to the kitchen and a separate living room with a large window overlooking the front yard.

Two of the bathrooms have fully tiled walk in showers with tile flooring. The third bathroom has a tub with a tile surround. All bathrooms have tile flooring.

All three bedrooms have carpet flooring and ample storage.

There's a covered and screened in back porch as well as an additional area off the kitchen for grilling.

Ample parking.

No smoking.

**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist**

Schools:
Sullivan
Cobb
Leon

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2389759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

