Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

914 Hawthorne Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful and Updated Paired Home Minutes from TMH, Midtown and Downtown - Available July 2020!



The home available for lease has been updated and well appointed!



The home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room that includes washer and dryer.



The kitchen has new cabinets and a bar with stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Dining area attached to the kitchen and a separate living room with a large window overlooking the front yard.



Two of the bathrooms have fully tiled walk in showers with tile flooring. The third bathroom has a tub with a tile surround. All bathrooms have tile flooring.



All three bedrooms have carpet flooring and ample storage.



There's a covered and screened in back porch as well as an additional area off the kitchen for grilling.



Ample parking.



No smoking.



**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist**



Schools:

Sullivan

Cobb

Leon



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210-2 Miccosukee Road

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2389759)