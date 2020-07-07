All apartments in Tallahassee
823 Ashlyn Forest Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

823 Ashlyn Forest Drive

823 Ashlyn Forest Drive · (850) 556-5426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

823 Ashlyn Forest Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular mid-town rental off of 7th Ave and close to TMH Hospital. Excellent location. This is a 2 bed and 2 bath w/ a 1 car garage. School zones are Kate Sullivan, Cobb and Leon. This home offers a wonderful split bedroom floor plan with an open concept. Enjoy wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!); fresh paint; newer appliances, new toilets & countertops/faucets in the bathrooms; cathedral ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, a cozy kitchen w/ large pantry and a spacious master suite with a private bath and a walk-in closet. This home also has a privacy fenced back yard with a teared flower bed. Front yards are maintained by the HOA at a $50/month charge to the tenant. Ready for immediate occupancy; $55 application fee; $1400 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive have any available units?
823 Ashlyn Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive have?
Some of 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
823 Ashlyn Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Ashlyn Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
