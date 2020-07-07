823 Ashlyn Forest Drive

Amenities
Spectacular mid-town rental off of 7th Ave and close to TMH Hospital. Excellent location. This is a 2 bed and 2 bath w/ a 1 car garage. School zones are Kate Sullivan, Cobb and Leon. This home offers a wonderful split bedroom floor plan with an open concept. Enjoy wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!); fresh paint; newer appliances, new toilets & countertops/faucets in the bathrooms; cathedral ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, a cozy kitchen w/ large pantry and a spacious master suite with a private bath and a walk-in closet. This home also has a privacy fenced back yard with a teared flower bed. Front yards are maintained by the HOA at a $50/month charge to the tenant. Ready for immediate occupancy; $55 application fee; $1400 security deposit.