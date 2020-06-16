Student rental available August 1 Currently rented thru 7/31 3 bedroom 3 bath, one bedroom downstairs, two upstairs, each with its own bathroom The timbers has several pools, tennis courts, and is on the bus route to colleges.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 786 E Timberwood Circle have any available units?