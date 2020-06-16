All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:43 PM

786 E Timberwood Circle

786 Timberwood Cir E · (850) 933-6824
Location

786 Timberwood Cir E, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Student rental available August 1 Currently rented thru 7/31 3 bedroom 3 bath, one bedroom downstairs, two upstairs, each with its own bathroom The timbers has several pools, tennis courts, and is on the bus route to colleges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 E Timberwood Circle have any available units?
786 E Timberwood Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 786 E Timberwood Circle have?
Some of 786 E Timberwood Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 E Timberwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
786 E Timberwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 E Timberwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 786 E Timberwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 786 E Timberwood Circle offer parking?
No, 786 E Timberwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 786 E Timberwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 E Timberwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 E Timberwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 786 E Timberwood Circle has a pool.
Does 786 E Timberwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 786 E Timberwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 786 E Timberwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 786 E Timberwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
