Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

745 W. Lafayette St.

745 West Lafayette Street · (850) 224-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 West Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Florida State University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 745 W. Lafayette St. · Avail. Aug 6

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
745 W. Lafayette St. Available 08/06/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Collegetown!!! - ** PRE-LEASING FOR 2020-2021**

Property Overview

Built in 1956, this single story 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Collegetown, just steps away from campus. There is new vinyl plank flooring throughout the home along with updated windows and a washer and dryer on site.

Pricing & What’s Included

Rent price is $700.00. Security deposit is $700.00, based on full approval. Monthly rent price includes: lawn and pest control services. Monthly rent price does NOT include monthly utilities through the City of Tallahassee or cable/internet services. The unit is equipped with a security system, with the option for tenants to pay for monthly monitoring services.

Pet Policy

This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:
-Photo and detailed description of animal -- once received this can be reviewed to potentially gain approval. 
$350.00 pet fee
-Proof of pet liability insurance
-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement 

Call today to schedule a tour or for more information!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4636003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 W. Lafayette St. have any available units?
745 W. Lafayette St. has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 W. Lafayette St. have?
Some of 745 W. Lafayette St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 W. Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
745 W. Lafayette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 W. Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 W. Lafayette St. is pet friendly.
Does 745 W. Lafayette St. offer parking?
No, 745 W. Lafayette St. does not offer parking.
Does 745 W. Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 W. Lafayette St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 W. Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 745 W. Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 745 W. Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 745 W. Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 745 W. Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 W. Lafayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
