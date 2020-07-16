Amenities

745 W. Lafayette St. Available 08/06/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Collegetown!!! - ** PRE-LEASING FOR 2020-2021**



Property Overview



Built in 1956, this single story 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Collegetown, just steps away from campus. There is new vinyl plank flooring throughout the home along with updated windows and a washer and dryer on site.



Pricing & What’s Included



Rent price is $700.00. Security deposit is $700.00, based on full approval. Monthly rent price includes: lawn and pest control services. Monthly rent price does NOT include monthly utilities through the City of Tallahassee or cable/internet services. The unit is equipped with a security system, with the option for tenants to pay for monthly monitoring services.



Pet Policy



This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:

-Photo and detailed description of animal -- once received this can be reviewed to potentially gain approval.

$350.00 pet fee

-Proof of pet liability insurance

-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement



Call today to schedule a tour or for more information!



No Cats Allowed



