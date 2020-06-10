All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

743 W. Lafayette St.

743 West Lafayette Street · (850) 224-7368
Location

743 West Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Florida State University

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 743 W. Lafayette St. · Avail. Aug 6

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
743 W. Lafayette St. Available 08/06/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Collegetown!!! - ** PRE-LEASING FOR 2020-2021**

Property Overview

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex id located in the heart of Collegetown, within walking distance to FSU and Doak Campbell Stadium.

Pricing & Whats Included

Rent price is $750.00. Security deposit is $250.00, based on full approval. Monthly rent price includes: lawn services. Monthly rent price does NOT include monthly utilities through the City of Tallahassee or cable/internet services.

Pet Policy

This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:
-Photo and detailed description of animal -- once received this can be reviewed to potentially gain approval.
$350.00 pet fee
-Proof of pet liability insurance
-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement

Call today to schedule a tour or for more information!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4635969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 W. Lafayette St. have any available units?
743 W. Lafayette St. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 743 W. Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
743 W. Lafayette St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 W. Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 W. Lafayette St. is pet friendly.
Does 743 W. Lafayette St. offer parking?
No, 743 W. Lafayette St. does not offer parking.
Does 743 W. Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 W. Lafayette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 W. Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 743 W. Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 743 W. Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 743 W. Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 743 W. Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 W. Lafayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 W. Lafayette St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 W. Lafayette St. does not have units with air conditioning.
