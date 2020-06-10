Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

743 W. Lafayette St. Available 08/06/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Collegetown!!! - ** PRE-LEASING FOR 2020-2021**



Property Overview



This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex id located in the heart of Collegetown, within walking distance to FSU and Doak Campbell Stadium.



Pricing & Whats Included



Rent price is $750.00. Security deposit is $250.00, based on full approval. Monthly rent price includes: lawn services. Monthly rent price does NOT include monthly utilities through the City of Tallahassee or cable/internet services.



Pet Policy



This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:

-Photo and detailed description of animal -- once received this can be reviewed to potentially gain approval.

$350.00 pet fee

-Proof of pet liability insurance

-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement



Call today to schedule a tour or for more information!



No Cats Allowed



