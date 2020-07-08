All apartments in Tallahassee
737 E College
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

737 E College

737 East College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

737 East College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
DOWNTOWN & Spacious 2/2.5 w/ Washer/Dryer, Fenced Yard, New Appliances and Paint! $1125/month Avail NOW! You will adore this 1600+ sq ft home with huge bedrooms, open kitchen with bar, large living room, new paint, and only carpet on the stairs. There is a half bath conveniently in the living area, inside utility room with front loading washer and dryer, patio, and large fenced yard with nice landscaping. Excellent location close to Myers Park & Midtown just off of Park Ave and Apalachee right downtown. Walk or bike to parks, state offices, restaurants, shopping, night life, and much more! All of this for $1125/month available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 E College have any available units?
737 E College doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 E College have?
Some of 737 E College's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 E College currently offering any rent specials?
737 E College is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 E College pet-friendly?
No, 737 E College is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 737 E College offer parking?
No, 737 E College does not offer parking.
Does 737 E College have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 E College offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 E College have a pool?
No, 737 E College does not have a pool.
Does 737 E College have accessible units?
No, 737 E College does not have accessible units.
Does 737 E College have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 E College does not have units with dishwashers.
