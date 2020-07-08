737 E College

Amenities

DOWNTOWN & Spacious 2/2.5 w/ Washer/Dryer, Fenced Yard, New Appliances and Paint! $1125/month Avail NOW! You will adore this 1600+ sq ft home with huge bedrooms, open kitchen with bar, large living room, new paint, and only carpet on the stairs. There is a half bath conveniently in the living area, inside utility room with front loading washer and dryer, patio, and large fenced yard with nice landscaping. Excellent location close to Myers Park & Midtown just off of Park Ave and Apalachee right downtown. Walk or bike to parks, state offices, restaurants, shopping, night life, and much more! All of this for $1125/month available NOW.