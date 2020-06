Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Close in just off Old Bainbridge north of Brevard Stree just a Skip and a hop to the Tallahassee Urban Leaque building.Laminate wood floors thru-out and vinyl in bathroom. One car carport with laundry room off from carport. Huge backyard with BBQ pit. Sorry, Sorry, no pets and no smoking inside the house. Recent black Appliances include range and refrigerator. Gross monthly Income needed to be approved is $2800 per month. Landlord References will be required.