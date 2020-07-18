515 E Van Buren

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court

Ready 9/1/20. $129.00 App fee/tenant. Location, location, location. Have you been looking for that walk/live lifestyle where you don't have to commute so much? This property is walking distance to Cascades Park, Myers Park, Downtown, the amphitheater, tennis courts, pool, Proof Brewery, Happy Motoring, Lucky Goat Coffee, the Edison, Power Plant, Mac Shack... and once the cascades construction project is done, even more dining, bars, and entertainment options are going to open up within walking distance. Not to mention, this house itself is emmaculate. 2 car garage, indoor laundry room, true hardwood floors, open living room/dining room floor plan, updated granite tops with SS appliances, custom backsplash, screened in porch off the master, back deck... truly a gem of a house. Being that it's a 1997 build, as a tenant you will have modern windows, electrical outlets, wifi-thermostat and other smart devices in the home.