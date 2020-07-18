All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

515 E Van Buren

515 East Van Buren Street · (850) 559-5027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 East Van Buren Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Myers Park Historic District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Ready 9/1/20. $129.00 App fee/tenant. Location, location, location. Have you been looking for that walk/live lifestyle where you don't have to commute so much? This property is walking distance to Cascades Park, Myers Park, Downtown, the amphitheater, tennis courts, pool, Proof Brewery, Happy Motoring, Lucky Goat Coffee, the Edison, Power Plant, Mac Shack... and once the cascades construction project is done, even more dining, bars, and entertainment options are going to open up within walking distance. Not to mention, this house itself is emmaculate. 2 car garage, indoor laundry room, true hardwood floors, open living room/dining room floor plan, updated granite tops with SS appliances, custom backsplash, screened in porch off the master, back deck... truly a gem of a house. Being that it's a 1997 build, as a tenant you will have modern windows, electrical outlets, wifi-thermostat and other smart devices in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E Van Buren have any available units?
515 E Van Buren has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 E Van Buren have?
Some of 515 E Van Buren's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 E Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
515 E Van Buren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E Van Buren pet-friendly?
No, 515 E Van Buren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 515 E Van Buren offer parking?
Yes, 515 E Van Buren offers parking.
Does 515 E Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 E Van Buren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E Van Buren have a pool?
Yes, 515 E Van Buren has a pool.
Does 515 E Van Buren have accessible units?
No, 515 E Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 E Van Buren has units with dishwashers.
