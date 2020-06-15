500 E College

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1! Long term lease only. Luxury, unfurnished 2 bedroom 1 bath unit located in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee. This completely renovated unit comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathroom, beautiful quartz countertops, brand new stackable washer/dryer in unit and much more. ALL UTILITIES (electric, water, sewer, fire, and gas),cable TV, WiFi, lawn maintenance, and pest control are INCLUDED. Virtual tours available, call to schedule now! Private, uncovered parking. Non-refundable $25 application fee covers credit report/background check.