Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:39 PM

500 E College

500 East College Avenue · (386) 589-2315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 East College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Franklin-Call Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE 1! Long term lease only. Luxury, unfurnished 2 bedroom 1 bath unit located in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee. This completely renovated unit comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathroom, beautiful quartz countertops, brand new stackable washer/dryer in unit and much more. ALL UTILITIES (electric, water, sewer, fire, and gas),cable TV, WiFi, lawn maintenance, and pest control are INCLUDED. Virtual tours available, call to schedule now! Private, uncovered parking. Non-refundable $25 application fee covers credit report/background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E College have any available units?
500 E College has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 E College have?
Some of 500 E College's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E College currently offering any rent specials?
500 E College isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E College pet-friendly?
No, 500 E College is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 500 E College offer parking?
Yes, 500 E College does offer parking.
Does 500 E College have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 E College offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E College have a pool?
No, 500 E College does not have a pool.
Does 500 E College have accessible units?
No, 500 E College does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E College have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E College does not have units with dishwashers.
