All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 4278 Avon Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
4278 Avon Park
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

4278 Avon Park

4278 Avon Park Circle · (850) 228-0950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Southwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4278 Avon Park Circle, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Southwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Showing Appt Start After July 13th, Available August 1, Need 24 Hour Notice to Show, No Pets, No Smokers, Highly sought after Southwood townhome with a 2 car garage. Located on one of the nicest streets in Southwood......Avon Park is right out the front door. Tenant has access to Southwood pool, tennis courts, parks and trails. Tile floors in the common areas down stairs, carpet in both upstairs bedrooms. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Fenced courtyard separates the house from the garage. $50 application fee per person, must provide proof of income and employment. Furnishings Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4278 Avon Park have any available units?
4278 Avon Park has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4278 Avon Park have?
Some of 4278 Avon Park's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4278 Avon Park currently offering any rent specials?
4278 Avon Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4278 Avon Park pet-friendly?
No, 4278 Avon Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 4278 Avon Park offer parking?
Yes, 4278 Avon Park offers parking.
Does 4278 Avon Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4278 Avon Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4278 Avon Park have a pool?
Yes, 4278 Avon Park has a pool.
Does 4278 Avon Park have accessible units?
No, 4278 Avon Park does not have accessible units.
Does 4278 Avon Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4278 Avon Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4278 Avon Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity