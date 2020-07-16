4278 Avon Park

Amenities

Showing Appt Start After July 13th, Available August 1, Need 24 Hour Notice to Show, No Pets, No Smokers, Highly sought after Southwood townhome with a 2 car garage. Located on one of the nicest streets in Southwood......Avon Park is right out the front door. Tenant has access to Southwood pool, tennis courts, parks and trails. Tile floors in the common areas down stairs, carpet in both upstairs bedrooms. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Fenced courtyard separates the house from the garage. $50 application fee per person, must provide proof of income and employment. Furnishings Not Included