Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

401 Prince

401 Prince Street · (850) 702-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Prince Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This house is truly one of a kind. If you're looking for a fun, quirky house within walking distance to FSU campus, this is the one for you! It features a large living area with tons of windows, a galley style kitchen with inventive storage options and a large yard with plenty of opportunity. Call Core Property Management to schedule an appointment to take a look at it yourself! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Prince have any available units?
401 Prince has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 401 Prince currently offering any rent specials?
401 Prince isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Prince pet-friendly?
No, 401 Prince is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 401 Prince offer parking?
No, 401 Prince does not offer parking.
Does 401 Prince have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Prince does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Prince have a pool?
No, 401 Prince does not have a pool.
Does 401 Prince have accessible units?
No, 401 Prince does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Prince have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Prince has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Prince have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Prince does not have units with air conditioning.
