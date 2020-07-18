3792 Wentworth

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home located in the desirable SouthWood Community! This home sits on a corner lot almost 1/2 acre and features formal dining and living room, large laundry room, attached garage, fenced back yard, four porches, two screened in, gas fireplace with remote, tons of natural light, surround sound and built-ins. Impressive foyer greets guests w/hardwood floors, and custom built-ins. The kitchen is a Chef's dream with stainless steel GE Monogram/Profile appliances, wine cooler, granite counters, designer cabinets, breakfast nook, and pantry. Spacious family room w/Gas Fireplace (w remote), lots of natural light, Romantic master suite with double sided fireplace, private screened balcony that overlooks oak-draped, fenced backyard with brick courtyard, large garden tub, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity.