3792 Wentworth

Amenities
Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home located in the desirable SouthWood Community! This home sits on a corner lot almost 1/2 acre and features formal dining and living room, large laundry room, attached garage, fenced back yard, four porches, two screened in, gas fireplace with remote, tons of natural light, surround sound and built-ins. Impressive foyer greets guests w/hardwood floors, and custom built-ins. The kitchen is a Chef's dream with stainless steel GE Monogram/Profile appliances, wine cooler, granite counters, designer cabinets, breakfast nook, and pantry. Spacious family room w/Gas Fireplace (w remote), lots of natural light, Romantic master suite with double sided fireplace, private screened balcony that overlooks oak-draped, fenced backyard with brick courtyard, large garden tub, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity.