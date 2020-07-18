All apartments in Tallahassee
3792 Wentworth
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

3792 Wentworth

3792 Wentworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

3792 Wentworth Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Southwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home located in the desirable SouthWood Community! This home sits on a corner lot almost 1/2 acre and features formal dining and living room, large laundry room, attached garage, fenced back yard, four porches, two screened in, gas fireplace with remote, tons of natural light, surround sound and built-ins. Impressive foyer greets guests w/hardwood floors, and custom built-ins. The kitchen is a Chef's dream with stainless steel GE Monogram/Profile appliances, wine cooler, granite counters, designer cabinets, breakfast nook, and pantry. Spacious family room w/Gas Fireplace (w remote), lots of natural light, Romantic master suite with double sided fireplace, private screened balcony that overlooks oak-draped, fenced backyard with brick courtyard, large garden tub, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3792 Wentworth have any available units?
3792 Wentworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3792 Wentworth have?
Some of 3792 Wentworth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3792 Wentworth currently offering any rent specials?
3792 Wentworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3792 Wentworth pet-friendly?
No, 3792 Wentworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3792 Wentworth offer parking?
Yes, 3792 Wentworth offers parking.
Does 3792 Wentworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3792 Wentworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3792 Wentworth have a pool?
No, 3792 Wentworth does not have a pool.
Does 3792 Wentworth have accessible units?
No, 3792 Wentworth does not have accessible units.
Does 3792 Wentworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3792 Wentworth has units with dishwashers.
