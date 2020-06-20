3612 Shoreline.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground garage

House sits up on a rise and over looks Campbell Pond and the playground. Recently painted inside and out. New vinyl plank flooring in main areas and carpet in living room. Energy efficient windows. Garage was converted into an extra room can be extra bedroom or family room. Inside washer and dryer connections. Section 8 accepted. Also available as a Lease Purchase to qualified parties. No Smokers. $1600 deposit