Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:23 AM

3612 Shoreline

3612 Shoreline Drive · (833) 533-7475
Location

3612 Shoreline Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32305
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
playground
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
House sits up on a rise and over looks Campbell Pond and the playground. Recently painted inside and out. New vinyl plank flooring in main areas and carpet in living room. Energy efficient windows. Garage was converted into an extra room can be extra bedroom or family room. Inside washer and dryer connections. Section 8 accepted. Also available as a Lease Purchase to qualified parties. No Smokers. $1600 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3612 Shoreline have any available units?
3612 Shoreline has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Shoreline have?
Some of 3612 Shoreline's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Shoreline currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Shoreline isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Shoreline pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Shoreline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3612 Shoreline offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Shoreline does offer parking.
Does 3612 Shoreline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Shoreline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Shoreline have a pool?
No, 3612 Shoreline does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Shoreline have accessible units?
No, 3612 Shoreline does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Shoreline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Shoreline has units with dishwashers.

