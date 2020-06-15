All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:06 AM

3566 Four Oaks Blvd

3566 Four Oaks Boulevard · (850) 597-0750
Location

3566 Four Oaks Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Southwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3566 Four Oaks Blvd · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Southwood Home Available Immediately - Available Immediately - FOR RENT in SOUTHWOOD 3BD, 2.5BA, 2 Car Garage Home. Enjoy the green parks, community amenities (pool & tennis courts) and convenience to government offices of this Southwood home. The Great Room's main living space/dining area is open and filled with natural light and perfect for entertaining. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms with a full bath, and the beautiful owners suite downstairs is a quiet retreat with walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Relax on your covered porch with views of a golf course and Live Oak canopy. Visit Lewis Real Property Management website for more information or to apply http://lewispropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5651583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd have any available units?
3566 Four Oaks Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd have?
Some of 3566 Four Oaks Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3566 Four Oaks Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3566 Four Oaks Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 Four Oaks Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3566 Four Oaks Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3566 Four Oaks Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3566 Four Oaks Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3566 Four Oaks Blvd has a pool.
Does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3566 Four Oaks Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 Four Oaks Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3566 Four Oaks Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
