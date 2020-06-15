3566 Four Oaks Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Southwood Home Available Immediately - Available Immediately - FOR RENT in SOUTHWOOD 3BD, 2.5BA, 2 Car Garage Home. Enjoy the green parks, community amenities (pool & tennis courts) and convenience to government offices of this Southwood home. The Great Room's main living space/dining area is open and filled with natural light and perfect for entertaining. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms with a full bath, and the beautiful owners suite downstairs is a quiet retreat with walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Relax on your covered porch with views of a golf course and Live Oak canopy. Visit Lewis Real Property Management website for more information or to apply http://lewispropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5651583)