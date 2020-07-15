3251 Salinger

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Southwood Home! Golf course community with all the amenities a family needs to stay entertained going into the summer months! New fridge and microwave! This is the 4 bdrm 3 bath Hampton model w/ split bdrm plan, back porch, separate office, wood floors, breakfast bar, separate dining rm, rocking chair front porch and much more. Truly move in ready. So much to offer in this community w/ Southwood's award wining golf course, community pool & center, club house, tennis courts & over 1,000 acres of green spaces, lakes, ponds and wetland. Lot is large size and the backyard will be a place for you to relax with the nice deck and forestry view!!