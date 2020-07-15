All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 3251 Salinger.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
3251 Salinger
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

3251 Salinger

3251 Salinger Way · (850) 733-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Southwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3251 Salinger Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Southwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Southwood Home! Golf course community with all the amenities a family needs to stay entertained going into the summer months! New fridge and microwave! This is the 4 bdrm 3 bath Hampton model w/ split bdrm plan, back porch, separate office, wood floors, breakfast bar, separate dining rm, rocking chair front porch and much more. Truly move in ready. So much to offer in this community w/ Southwood's award wining golf course, community pool & center, club house, tennis courts & over 1,000 acres of green spaces, lakes, ponds and wetland. Lot is large size and the backyard will be a place for you to relax with the nice deck and forestry view!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Salinger have any available units?
3251 Salinger has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Salinger have?
Some of 3251 Salinger's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Salinger currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Salinger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Salinger pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Salinger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3251 Salinger offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Salinger offers parking.
Does 3251 Salinger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Salinger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Salinger have a pool?
Yes, 3251 Salinger has a pool.
Does 3251 Salinger have accessible units?
No, 3251 Salinger does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Salinger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Salinger has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3251 Salinger?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity