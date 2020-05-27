3214 DIAN ROAD

Amenities
This house was recently remodeled with tile and real hardwood floors, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in all rooms. This house has a very large (.5 acre) fenced in back yard with patio. House is on very quiet dead end street. There is a fire pit area and is great for guests. Pet friendly, up to two pets allowed. Great location off of West Tennessee Street biking distance to TCC and less than 5 minute drive to FSU. The House will be available Summer 2020.