Tallahassee, FL
3214 DIAN ROAD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:45 AM

3214 DIAN ROAD

3214 Dian Road · (850) 766-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3214 Dian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
This house was recently remodeled with tile and real hardwood floors, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in all rooms. This house has a very large (.5 acre) fenced in back yard with patio. House is on very quiet dead end street. There is a fire pit area and is great for guests. Pet friendly, up to two pets allowed. Great location off of West Tennessee Street biking distance to TCC and less than 5 minute drive to FSU. The House will be available Summer 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 DIAN ROAD have any available units?
3214 DIAN ROAD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 DIAN ROAD have?
Some of 3214 DIAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 DIAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3214 DIAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 DIAN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 DIAN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3214 DIAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3214 DIAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3214 DIAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 DIAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 DIAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3214 DIAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3214 DIAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3214 DIAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 DIAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 DIAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
