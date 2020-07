Amenities

3165 Allison Marie Court Available 08/01/20 3/3 Townhome with large bedrooms, washer/dryer included - UPDATED 3BR/3 Full baths with full appliance package. Spacious floor plan with large living areas and separate dining area. All 3 bedrooms are like masters, very large, each with private bathroom. Newer Stove and Microwave. Newer carpet. Close to W. Tennessee, convenient to I-10 and a short drive to campuses. Washer and dryer included! Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE2170772)