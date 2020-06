Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2/2 off Mission! Available now! - Available now! Come check out this recently renovated home off Mission! Brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint and much more! Washer & dryer included. Call or email Clay to schedule your tour today!



850-888-2056

Clay@rentingtallahassee.com



(RLNE5693279)