2934 Tewkesbury Trace

2934 Tewkesbury Trace · (850) 727-4748
Location

2934 Tewkesbury Trace, Tallahassee, FL 32309
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2934 Tewkesbury Trace · Avail. Aug 6

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2934 Tewkesbury Trace Available 08/06/20 Impressive 3 bedroom house in NE Tallahassee, August Move In $1900 - This immaculate 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home, Available for rent August 2020, located in northeast Tallahassee neighborhood, the Highlands, just off Kerry Forest Parkway. This home features a beautifully landscaped front lawn, a large 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard with a deck and water fountain, you will want to show this home off. The large foyer has vaulted ceilings with a beautiful stair case and a large formal dinning room just off the entry. The open floor plan features a large living room with a fireplace, a spacious open bar kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an extra breakfast area and a half bath. The master bedroom features a luxury on suite with a walk in closet, double vanities, a walk in shower and a jetted jacuzzi tub to relax in after a long day. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs with 2 extra closets and an additional linen closet. In addition to all this, the home has a large laundry room with washer and dryer included and attic space for additional storage. This home is everything you have been looking for and wont last long so call, text, or email to view 850-727-4748, or 850-629-9039, or kdaws@vineyardspm.com.

(RLNE4189484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace have any available units?
2934 Tewkesbury Trace has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace have?
Some of 2934 Tewkesbury Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Tewkesbury Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Tewkesbury Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Tewkesbury Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 Tewkesbury Trace is pet friendly.
Does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Tewkesbury Trace does offer parking.
Does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2934 Tewkesbury Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace have a pool?
No, 2934 Tewkesbury Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace have accessible units?
No, 2934 Tewkesbury Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Tewkesbury Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Tewkesbury Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
