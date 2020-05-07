Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2934 Tewkesbury Trace Available 08/06/20 Impressive 3 bedroom house in NE Tallahassee, August Move In $1900 - This immaculate 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home, Available for rent August 2020, located in northeast Tallahassee neighborhood, the Highlands, just off Kerry Forest Parkway. This home features a beautifully landscaped front lawn, a large 2 car garage and a privacy fenced back yard with a deck and water fountain, you will want to show this home off. The large foyer has vaulted ceilings with a beautiful stair case and a large formal dinning room just off the entry. The open floor plan features a large living room with a fireplace, a spacious open bar kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an extra breakfast area and a half bath. The master bedroom features a luxury on suite with a walk in closet, double vanities, a walk in shower and a jetted jacuzzi tub to relax in after a long day. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs with 2 extra closets and an additional linen closet. In addition to all this, the home has a large laundry room with washer and dryer included and attic space for additional storage. This home is everything you have been looking for and wont last long so call, text, or email to view 850-727-4748, or 850-629-9039, or kdaws@vineyardspm.com.



(RLNE4189484)