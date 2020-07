Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2800 Summer Meadow Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 Townhome - 1 car garage in Summerlake - VIDEO TOUR ONLY at this time - Please see our website for video.

https://www.rentwithintegrity.com/vacancies



Wonderful townhome located in the secluded Summerlake neighborhood that is certain to exceed your expectations. This home is extremely spacious and has a lot to offer including a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with luxurious master bathroom complete with jetted tub and shower stall. Washer and Dryer and Lawn Care Included. Sorry, NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



