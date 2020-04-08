All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2772 Tess Circle

2772 Tess Circle · (850) 727-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2772 Tess Circle, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2772 Tess Circle · Avail. Aug 14

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2772 Tess Circle Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous Townhome - 2272 Tess Circle - Convenient to all campuses- FSU, TCC and FAMU! This three bedroom townhome is just under 1200 square feet and has been completely updated inside! All new flooring, light fixtures and fresh paint are found throughout the entire home. Downstairs, a spacious living room and a well-equipped kitchen all new white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bar at the pass thru to the kitchen from the living room, is a great place to gather with friends. Just past the kitchen at the back, a bathroom and a bedroom. Back yard is privately fenced. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms, each with a full private bath of their own, along with linen closets for each room. Community pool is available in the center of the community, along with a sand volley ball court! Lawn care provided by the HOA. Sorry, no pets preferred, and no indoor smoking permitted. Washer & Dryer included.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street, right on Blountstown Hwy., veer right and turn into Tess Circle.

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3180221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 Tess Circle have any available units?
2772 Tess Circle has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 Tess Circle have?
Some of 2772 Tess Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 Tess Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2772 Tess Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 Tess Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2772 Tess Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2772 Tess Circle offer parking?
No, 2772 Tess Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2772 Tess Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 Tess Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 Tess Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2772 Tess Circle has a pool.
Does 2772 Tess Circle have accessible units?
No, 2772 Tess Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 Tess Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2772 Tess Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
