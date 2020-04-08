Amenities

2772 Tess Circle Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous Townhome - 2272 Tess Circle - Convenient to all campuses- FSU, TCC and FAMU! This three bedroom townhome is just under 1200 square feet and has been completely updated inside! All new flooring, light fixtures and fresh paint are found throughout the entire home. Downstairs, a spacious living room and a well-equipped kitchen all new white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bar at the pass thru to the kitchen from the living room, is a great place to gather with friends. Just past the kitchen at the back, a bathroom and a bedroom. Back yard is privately fenced. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms, each with a full private bath of their own, along with linen closets for each room. Community pool is available in the center of the community, along with a sand volley ball court! Lawn care provided by the HOA. Sorry, no pets preferred, and no indoor smoking permitted. Washer & Dryer included.



Directions: West on Tennessee Street, right on Blountstown Hwy., veer right and turn into Tess Circle.



