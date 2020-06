Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bed Townhouse on Golden Park Available April! - Property Overview



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse located near I-10 will be available for an April 20, 2020 move in.



Pricing



Monthly Rent: $950.00

Security Deposit: $950.00



Pet Policy



This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:

-Photo and detailed description of animal

$350.00 pet fee

$25.00 monthly pet rent

-Proof of pet liability insurance

-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4765380)