238 Gables Court Available 08/21/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex on Gables!! - Property Overview



Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with a carport and hardwood floors throughout.

Available August 2020!



Pet Policy



This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 45lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:

-Photo and detailed description of animal

$350.00 pet fee

$25.00 monthly pet rent

-Proof of pet liability insurance

-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement



Dimensions

LR - 16'11''x14

Kitchen - 14'4''x6'6''

BR1 - 10'11''x14'9''

BR2- 11'X12'1''



