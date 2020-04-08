2360 Hartsfield

Amenities

FABULOUS 2/1.5 w/ No Carpet, Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Yard, Corner Lot, & Community Pool! Avail August 1st for $850/month! You will love this 2/1.5 awesome and spacious home that features open kitchen with bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, inside utility room with washer/dryer, and fenced in backyard! This home has no carpet and is all tile and plank flooring! End unit with large corner lot and right across from the community pool! Walk to bus stop. Minutes to FSU, TCC, downtown, I-10, shopping, restaurants, bus stops, The Centre, and more! Available August 1st for $850/month!