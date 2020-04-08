All apartments in Tallahassee
2360 Hartsfield

2360 Hartsfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Hartsfield Way, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
FABULOUS 2/1.5 w/ No Carpet, Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Yard, Corner Lot, & Community Pool! Avail August 1st for $850/month! You will love this 2/1.5 awesome and spacious home that features open kitchen with bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, inside utility room with washer/dryer, and fenced in backyard! This home has no carpet and is all tile and plank flooring! End unit with large corner lot and right across from the community pool! Walk to bus stop. Minutes to FSU, TCC, downtown, I-10, shopping, restaurants, bus stops, The Centre, and more! Available August 1st for $850/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Hartsfield have any available units?
2360 Hartsfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Hartsfield have?
Some of 2360 Hartsfield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Hartsfield currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Hartsfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Hartsfield pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Hartsfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2360 Hartsfield offer parking?
No, 2360 Hartsfield does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Hartsfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Hartsfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Hartsfield have a pool?
Yes, 2360 Hartsfield has a pool.
Does 2360 Hartsfield have accessible units?
No, 2360 Hartsfield does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Hartsfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Hartsfield has units with dishwashers.
