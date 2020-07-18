Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2346-4 Horne Avenue Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Two Bedroom, One Bath Town Home-Located off Mission Road - Affordable living for any family – 850 sq. ft. The sunny yellow and white painted exterior welcomes you home with a smile. Located in a quiet off-street location, these patio homes feature a spacious living room/dining room combination with breakfast bar area and pass through to the kitchen ( kitchen window allows for natural lighting). Utility room located off the back patio- with washer & dryer included in outside storage room. Two same sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Partial utilities included in rental payment (water and sewer). Small adult pet considered with fee in select units. Lawn care provided.



Directions: West on Tennessee St., right on White Dr., right on Horne Ave., apartments are on the left past the first two 2-story buildings.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE2265157)