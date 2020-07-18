All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2346-4 Horne Avenue

2346 Horne Ave · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2346 Horne Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2346-4 Horne Avenue · Avail. Aug 18

$749

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2346-4 Horne Avenue Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Two Bedroom, One Bath Town Home-Located off Mission Road - Affordable living for any family – 850 sq. ft. The sunny yellow and white painted exterior welcomes you home with a smile. Located in a quiet off-street location, these patio homes feature a spacious living room/dining room combination with breakfast bar area and pass through to the kitchen ( kitchen window allows for natural lighting). Utility room located off the back patio- with washer & dryer included in outside storage room. Two same sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Partial utilities included in rental payment (water and sewer). Small adult pet considered with fee in select units. Lawn care provided.

Directions: West on Tennessee St., right on White Dr., right on Horne Ave., apartments are on the left past the first two 2-story buildings.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE2265157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346-4 Horne Avenue have any available units?
2346-4 Horne Avenue has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346-4 Horne Avenue have?
Some of 2346-4 Horne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346-4 Horne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2346-4 Horne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346-4 Horne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346-4 Horne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2346-4 Horne Avenue offer parking?
No, 2346-4 Horne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2346-4 Horne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2346-4 Horne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346-4 Horne Avenue have a pool?
No, 2346-4 Horne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2346-4 Horne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2346-4 Horne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2346-4 Horne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346-4 Horne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
