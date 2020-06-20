Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2346-1 Horne Avenue Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Two Bedroom, One Bath Town Home Available - Affordable living for any family – 900 sq. ft located in a quiet off-street location. Features a spacious living room/dining room combination with breakfast bar area and pass through to the kitchen and kitchen window allows for natural lighting. Utility room located off the back patio; washer and dryer included in the outside storage.Two same sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Partial utilities included in rental payment (water and sewer). Small adult pet considered with fee in select units. Lawn care provided.



Directions: West on Tennessee St., right on White Dr., right on Horne Ave., apartments are on the left past the first two 2-story buildings.



Qualification Level C



