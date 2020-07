Amenities

https://www.rentwithintegrity.com/vacancies CAN BEGIN SHOWINGS 7/1/20



Immaculate single family home 2,253 square feet. This home is beautiful with hardwood floors through out the home. Large living room and separate family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steal appliances. Two car garage, wonderfully landscaped yard, back yard fenced. This home is near perfect and will not disappoint.



(RLNE1871999)