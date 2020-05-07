2209 Eastgate Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308 East Gate
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2209 Eastgate Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3/2 Single Family Home in Eastgate - This 3/2 single family home is available in July! The house features laminate floors and tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has a modern look with stylish back splashes. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Fenced in Back Yard. Outside Storage Building. Washer and Dryer Included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)