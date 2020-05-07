All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like
2209 Eastgate Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2209 Eastgate Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2209 Eastgate Way

2209 Eastgate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2209 Eastgate Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308
East Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2209 Eastgate Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3/2 Single Family Home in Eastgate - This 3/2 single family home is available in July! The house features laminate floors and tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has a modern look with stylish back splashes. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Fenced in Back Yard. Outside Storage Building. Washer and Dryer Included!

(RLNE2705285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2209 Eastgate Way have any available units?
2209 Eastgate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Eastgate Way have?
Some of 2209 Eastgate Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Eastgate Way currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Eastgate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Eastgate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Eastgate Way is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Eastgate Way offer parking?
No, 2209 Eastgate Way does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Eastgate Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 Eastgate Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Eastgate Way have a pool?
No, 2209 Eastgate Way does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Eastgate Way have accessible units?
No, 2209 Eastgate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Eastgate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Eastgate Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 BedroomsTallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FLMadison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodHuntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical UniversityFlorida State University