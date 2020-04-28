All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2180 Timberwood Circle South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2180 Timberwood Circle South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2180 Timberwood Circle South

2180 Timberwood Circle South · (850) 508-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2180 Timberwood Circle South, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2180 Timberwood Circle South · Avail. Aug 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2180 Timberwood Circle South Available 08/15/20 Large 3/2.5 Townhome in The Timbers Available 08/15/2020!! - What a great find!

This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse is back on the market and ready for you!

The home is located in The Timbers just off White Drive and on the FSU Bus Line! You'll have an easy commute to FSU, FAMU, TCC or downtown to enjoy the local night life.

The home comes equipped with all kitchen appliances, central heat & air, ceiling fans and covered back porch. The unique design of the home offers a kitchen with bar overlooking the living room, dining room and half bath (for the guests) downstairs.

Upstairs you'll find the master with a private bath, two additional bedrooms and full bath. There's plenty of storage in the home with walk in closets and a large hall closet/linen closet.

Give us a call to schedule a showing as this home will go QUICKLY!!!

No Pets.

No Smoking.

**We do not advertise on Craigslist. Any ads found on CL are fraudulent**

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road, Ste 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3864997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Timberwood Circle South have any available units?
2180 Timberwood Circle South has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 Timberwood Circle South have?
Some of 2180 Timberwood Circle South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Timberwood Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Timberwood Circle South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Timberwood Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 2180 Timberwood Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2180 Timberwood Circle South offer parking?
No, 2180 Timberwood Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 2180 Timberwood Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2180 Timberwood Circle South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Timberwood Circle South have a pool?
Yes, 2180 Timberwood Circle South has a pool.
Does 2180 Timberwood Circle South have accessible units?
No, 2180 Timberwood Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Timberwood Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2180 Timberwood Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2180 Timberwood Circle South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity