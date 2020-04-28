Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

2180 Timberwood Circle South Available 08/15/20 Large 3/2.5 Townhome in The Timbers Available 08/15/2020!! - What a great find!



This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse is back on the market and ready for you!



The home is located in The Timbers just off White Drive and on the FSU Bus Line! You'll have an easy commute to FSU, FAMU, TCC or downtown to enjoy the local night life.



The home comes equipped with all kitchen appliances, central heat & air, ceiling fans and covered back porch. The unique design of the home offers a kitchen with bar overlooking the living room, dining room and half bath (for the guests) downstairs.



Upstairs you'll find the master with a private bath, two additional bedrooms and full bath. There's plenty of storage in the home with walk in closets and a large hall closet/linen closet.



Give us a call to schedule a showing as this home will go QUICKLY!!!



No Pets.



No Smoking.



**We do not advertise on Craigslist. Any ads found on CL are fraudulent**



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210 Miccosukee Road, Ste 2

Tallahassee, FL 32308



(RLNE3864997)