211 North Lipona Available 08/01/20 Why rent an apartment, when you can live in a house? Now Available for August 2020! -



This great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is only minutes from FSU’s stadium! Very affordable at only $450 per bedroom. Updated while maintaining its original charm! Huge kitchen with hardwood and tile floors throughout the home. Located on a lot with plenty of space for entertaining and tailgating. Never worry about parking again!



