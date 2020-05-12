All apartments in Tallahassee
2095 Continental Avenue
2095 Continental Avenue

2095 Continental Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2095 Continental Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2095 Continental Avenue Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom, One Bath In Continental Oaks II...August 2018!! - Available August 2020!

The property comes equipped with kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, central heat & air, ceiling fan (s) and a fenced in backyard.

The property is located off Ocala Road in the Continental Oaks II community and offers a easy commute to TCC, FSU, FAMU & Downtown.

Give us a call to schedule a showing, but please allow 24 hours notice to the current resident.

No Pets Allowed.

**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist**

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road Ste 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2175317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

