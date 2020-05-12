Amenities

2095 Continental Avenue Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom, One Bath In Continental Oaks II...August 2018!! - Available August 2020!



The property comes equipped with kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, central heat & air, ceiling fan (s) and a fenced in backyard.



The property is located off Ocala Road in the Continental Oaks II community and offers a easy commute to TCC, FSU, FAMU & Downtown.



Give us a call to schedule a showing, but please allow 24 hours notice to the current resident.



No Pets Allowed.



**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist**



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210 Miccosukee Road Ste 2

Tallahassee, FL 32308



