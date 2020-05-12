Amenities
2095 Continental Avenue Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom, One Bath In Continental Oaks II...August 2018!! - Available August 2020!
The property comes equipped with kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, central heat & air, ceiling fan (s) and a fenced in backyard.
The property is located off Ocala Road in the Continental Oaks II community and offers a easy commute to TCC, FSU, FAMU & Downtown.
Give us a call to schedule a showing, but please allow 24 hours notice to the current resident.
No Pets Allowed.
**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist**
Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road Ste 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308
