Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

207 Iris Circle Available 08/01/19 Why rent an apartment, when you can live in a house? Now Available for August 2019! - This great 6 bedroom, 3 bath house is only minutes from FSUs stadium! Currently undergoing beautiful renovations!

Located on a lot with plenty of space for entertaining and tailgating. Never worry about parking again!



Full time management and maintenance staff at your service.



You also have to access to pool, computer lab and fitness center.



(RLNE4751207)