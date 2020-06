Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2.5 House with large yard by campus! - 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms on Lipona Road on North side of Pensacola. Extra room that could be used for 4th bedroom or bonus room. Wood floors and fenced yard. Washer and Dryer included. Pets considered. Move in ready just waiting on you! $1200 monthly rent, $600 security deposit and $50 application fee. Please see website for more details or to request a showing @ 4renttallahassee.com.



(RLNE3366561)