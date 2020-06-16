Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

1967 Bloomington Avenue Available 08/07/20 University Green 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome - One of Tallahassee's most sought after student housing communities! The entrance is off Tennessee Street just west of Appleyard Drive; nestled away from the crowds with a private gated entrance. A beautiful clubhouse, fitness center and pool are conveniently located just past the entrance.



The townhome is near the clubhouse and has a shaded entrance. The spacious living room has raised ceilings and wood floors and natural light.The dining area is off set on your left. There is a raised bar into the kitchen from the living area. Also downstairs is a private bedroom with a door to the back porch, and full bath. Upstairs are two additional master bedrooms with private baths. The utility closet with washer and dryer is also located upstairs. No pets permitted, sorry no interior smoking permitted.



Directions: West on Tennessee Street from Ocala, Right into University Green at 3250 W. Tennessee Street, Bloomington is straight ahead and slightly to your left. The townhome is on your right.



Bronze Qualification Level



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4998168)