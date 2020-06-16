All apartments in Tallahassee
Location

1967 Bloomington Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
1967 Bloomington Avenue Available 08/07/20 University Green 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome - One of Tallahassee's most sought after student housing communities! The entrance is off Tennessee Street just west of Appleyard Drive; nestled away from the crowds with a private gated entrance. A beautiful clubhouse, fitness center and pool are conveniently located just past the entrance.

The townhome is near the clubhouse and has a shaded entrance. The spacious living room has raised ceilings and wood floors and natural light.The dining area is off set on your left. There is a raised bar into the kitchen from the living area. Also downstairs is a private bedroom with a door to the back porch, and full bath. Upstairs are two additional master bedrooms with private baths. The utility closet with washer and dryer is also located upstairs. No pets permitted, sorry no interior smoking permitted.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street from Ocala, Right into University Green at 3250 W. Tennessee Street, Bloomington is straight ahead and slightly to your left. The townhome is on your right.

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Bloomington Avenue have any available units?
1967 Bloomington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1967 Bloomington Avenue have?
Some of 1967 Bloomington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Bloomington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Bloomington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Bloomington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1967 Bloomington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1967 Bloomington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1967 Bloomington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1967 Bloomington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1967 Bloomington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Bloomington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1967 Bloomington Avenue has a pool.
Does 1967 Bloomington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1967 Bloomington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Bloomington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 Bloomington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
