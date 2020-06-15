Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

1926 Corvallis Avenue Available 08/14/20 Move In August 2020! University Green Condos - 3br/3ba - You'll love this gated community! One of Tallahassees brand new luxury student apartments, University Green, is just minutes from FSU, TCC, & FAMU and features a Resort Style Pool, Club House, Fitness Center and plenty of parking for you and your guests, with no roam towing!



Enter into the living room, with the stair case going up on the left and the living room area straight ahead. Well equipped kitchen with beautiful cabinets and stainless and black appliances. A breakfast bar area too! Also downstairs, one large bedroom with a private bath and back door access to the back yard. Upstairs, two same sized bedrooms with private baths and a hallway laundry room, washer & dryer included. Wood floors, security system, plantation style blinds, ceiling fans and high end luxury finishes throughout. Sorry no pets and no indoor smoking permitted.



Directions: West on Tennessee Street form Ocala, then right into University Green. Take the first left and then turn right on Corvallis, 2nd unit on the left side.



Silver Qualification Level



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4722695)