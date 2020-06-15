All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1926 Corvallis Avenue

1926 Corvallis Ave · (850) 727-0291
Location

1926 Corvallis Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1926 Corvallis Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1926 Corvallis Avenue Available 08/14/20 Move In August 2020! University Green Condos - 3br/3ba - You'll love this gated community! One of Tallahassees brand new luxury student apartments, University Green, is just minutes from FSU, TCC, & FAMU and features a Resort Style Pool, Club House, Fitness Center and plenty of parking for you and your guests, with no roam towing!

Enter into the living room, with the stair case going up on the left and the living room area straight ahead. Well equipped kitchen with beautiful cabinets and stainless and black appliances. A breakfast bar area too! Also downstairs, one large bedroom with a private bath and back door access to the back yard. Upstairs, two same sized bedrooms with private baths and a hallway laundry room, washer & dryer included. Wood floors, security system, plantation style blinds, ceiling fans and high end luxury finishes throughout. Sorry no pets and no indoor smoking permitted.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street form Ocala, then right into University Green. Take the first left and then turn right on Corvallis, 2nd unit on the left side.

Silver Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Corvallis Avenue have any available units?
1926 Corvallis Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Corvallis Avenue have?
Some of 1926 Corvallis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Corvallis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Corvallis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Corvallis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Corvallis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1926 Corvallis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Corvallis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1926 Corvallis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Corvallis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Corvallis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1926 Corvallis Avenue has a pool.
Does 1926 Corvallis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1926 Corvallis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Corvallis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 Corvallis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
