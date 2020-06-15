1917 Blackburn Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bath home with Spacious Yard- 1/4 Mile from FSU - Great 690 sq ft two bedroom one bath house 1/4 mile from FSU. This home has a large yard with spacious storage. The entire house is hardwood floors and is open concept kitchen and dining space conveniently located just off the quaint kitchen. Both same sized bedrooms shared a spacious hall bath. This home has so much charm. Approved pets allowed with a paid non refundable pet fee. No indoor smoking allowed.



Directions: Head east on Pensacola St toward Mabry St, turn right on Day St, pass Blackburn Ave, 1921 Blackburn is on the left side.



Qualification Level B



