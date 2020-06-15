All apartments in Tallahassee
1917 Blackburn Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:45 PM

1917 Blackburn Ave

1917 Blackburn Avenue · (850) 224-6275
Location

1917 Blackburn Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1917 Blackburn Ave · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bath home with Spacious Yard- 1/4 Mile from FSU - Great 690 sq ft two bedroom one bath house 1/4 mile from FSU. This home has a large yard with spacious storage. The entire house is hardwood floors and is open concept kitchen and dining space conveniently located just off the quaint kitchen. Both same sized bedrooms shared a spacious hall bath. This home has so much charm. Approved pets allowed with a paid non refundable pet fee. No indoor smoking allowed.

Directions: Head east on Pensacola St toward Mabry St, turn right on Day St, pass Blackburn Ave, 1921 Blackburn is on the left side.

Qualification Level B

(RLNE4121053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Blackburn Ave have any available units?
1917 Blackburn Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1917 Blackburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Blackburn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Blackburn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Blackburn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Blackburn Ave offer parking?
No, 1917 Blackburn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Blackburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Blackburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Blackburn Ave have a pool?
No, 1917 Blackburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Blackburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1917 Blackburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Blackburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Blackburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Blackburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Blackburn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
