1916 Bloomington Ave A1 Available 08/06/20 Spectacular 3 Bedroom town home in gated community for August move in - The gated community of University Green is located in the heart of town off Tennessee Street. This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath town home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and crown molding through out. The units have wood flooring in the living room, kitchen and nook area and carpet in the bedrooms with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. There is extra storage under the stairs. The beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, specialty cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a frost free refrigerator with ice maker and a flat top stove; each room has 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans and a private bath with decorative tile showers and upscale fixtures and knobs. Washer and Dryer included and an alarm systems with sound (monitoring would be the responsibility of the tenant) Property features a pool, fitness center and club house.

Call Vineyards Property Management 850-727-4748 or Text 850-629-9039 or e-mail kdaws850@gmail.com



** For the safety of our tenants and clients we have temporarily suspended showings on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are still accepting applications if you wish to submit one site unseen. Application can be found on our website at www.vineyardspm.com.



(RLNE2776047)