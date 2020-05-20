All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1916 Bloomington Ave A1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1916 Bloomington Ave A1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1916 Bloomington Ave A1

1916 Bloomington Ave · (850) 727-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1916 Bloomington Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
pool
1916 Bloomington Ave A1 Available 08/06/20 Spectacular 3 Bedroom town home in gated community for August move in - The gated community of University Green is located in the heart of town off Tennessee Street. This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath town home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and crown molding through out. The units have wood flooring in the living room, kitchen and nook area and carpet in the bedrooms with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. There is extra storage under the stairs. The beautiful kitchen features granite counter tops, specialty cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a frost free refrigerator with ice maker and a flat top stove; each room has 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans and a private bath with decorative tile showers and upscale fixtures and knobs. Washer and Dryer included and an alarm systems with sound (monitoring would be the responsibility of the tenant) Property features a pool, fitness center and club house.
Call Vineyards Property Management 850-727-4748 or Text 850-629-9039 or e-mail kdaws850@gmail.com

** For the safety of our tenants and clients we have temporarily suspended showings on all occupied units due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are still accepting applications if you wish to submit one site unseen. Application can be found on our website at www.vineyardspm.com.

(RLNE2776047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 have any available units?
1916 Bloomington Ave A1 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 have?
Some of 1916 Bloomington Ave A1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Bloomington Ave A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 offer parking?
No, 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 has a pool.
Does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 have accessible units?
No, 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Bloomington Ave A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1916 Bloomington Ave A1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity