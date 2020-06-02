Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

1903 Skyland Drive Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 4/2 House w/ Large Yard, Wood Floors, Screen Porch, Game Room/Office, & More! $2075/month Available August 1st! - This freshly remodeled home has over 2000 sq ft, tile and wood floors, all newer paint throughout the home, new master bathroom, new kitchen with granite counter tops, new Roof, separate dining room, open kitchen with a bar, double sinks, fireplace, large living room, tons of space, and more! The garage has been renovated to a game room, office, or hang out room as well! Lawn Service included! There is a washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, flat top range, large screened porch, covered front porch, and privacy fenced corner lot! Nice NW neighborhood biking distance to FSU, TCC, restaurants, shopping, night life, bus stops, and more! Convenient to I-10, downtown, The Centre, FAMU, state offices, etc. Grab your roommates and come snag this snazzy spot for fall! All of this for $2075/month available August 1st, 2020



Directions: Tharpe to High Rd, Left on Myrick, left on Skyland. Home on Left. 1903 Skyland Dr Tallahassee, FL 32303



