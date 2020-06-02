All apartments in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL
1903 Skyland Drive
1903 Skyland Drive

1903 Skyland Drive · (850) 766-3252
Location

1903 Skyland Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 Skyland Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,075

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
1903 Skyland Drive Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 4/2 House w/ Large Yard, Wood Floors, Screen Porch, Game Room/Office, & More! $2075/month Available August 1st! - This freshly remodeled home has over 2000 sq ft, tile and wood floors, all newer paint throughout the home, new master bathroom, new kitchen with granite counter tops, new Roof, separate dining room, open kitchen with a bar, double sinks, fireplace, large living room, tons of space, and more! The garage has been renovated to a game room, office, or hang out room as well! Lawn Service included! There is a washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, flat top range, large screened porch, covered front porch, and privacy fenced corner lot! Nice NW neighborhood biking distance to FSU, TCC, restaurants, shopping, night life, bus stops, and more! Convenient to I-10, downtown, The Centre, FAMU, state offices, etc. Grab your roommates and come snag this snazzy spot for fall! All of this for $2075/month available August 1st, 2020

Directions: Tharpe to High Rd, Left on Myrick, left on Skyland. Home on Left. 1903 Skyland Dr Tallahassee, FL 32303

(RLNE1862711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Skyland Drive have any available units?
1903 Skyland Drive has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Skyland Drive have?
Some of 1903 Skyland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Skyland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Skyland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Skyland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Skyland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Skyland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Skyland Drive does offer parking.
Does 1903 Skyland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Skyland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Skyland Drive have a pool?
No, 1903 Skyland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Skyland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Skyland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Skyland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Skyland Drive has units with dishwashers.
