Tallahassee, FL
1889 Gina Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

1889 Gina Dr

1889 Gina Drive · (850) 228-2000
Location

1889 Gina Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Hidden Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW.Pretty 2 bedroom 2 bath , one story townhome. Spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, including handsome brick fireplace. Dining area with pass through bar to kitchen. All newer appliances including microwave and ceramic top stove. Pantry in kitchen. Loads of cabinets and work space. Fully equipped laundry with washer and dryer. Guest bath and guest bedroom or study. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and fully equipped master bath. Large fenced back yard with nice deck, privacy and room for entertaining. Two storage sheds for overflow storage. Quiet neighborhood. $940 12 or 24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Gina Dr have any available units?
1889 Gina Dr has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1889 Gina Dr have?
Some of 1889 Gina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Gina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Gina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Gina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1889 Gina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1889 Gina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1889 Gina Dr offers parking.
Does 1889 Gina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1889 Gina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Gina Dr have a pool?
No, 1889 Gina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1889 Gina Dr have accessible units?
No, 1889 Gina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Gina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1889 Gina Dr has units with dishwashers.
