1889 Gina Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Available NOW.Pretty 2 bedroom 2 bath , one story townhome. Spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, including handsome brick fireplace. Dining area with pass through bar to kitchen. All newer appliances including microwave and ceramic top stove. Pantry in kitchen. Loads of cabinets and work space. Fully equipped laundry with washer and dryer. Guest bath and guest bedroom or study. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and fully equipped master bath. Large fenced back yard with nice deck, privacy and room for entertaining. Two storage sheds for overflow storage. Quiet neighborhood. $940 12 or 24 month lease.