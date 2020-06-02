Amenities

1828-A Jackson Bluff Road Available 07/13/20 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road- Great Rental at a Great Price! - Available now, this is the perfect student location. Just minutes form FSU, TCC and FAMU campuses, shopping and eateries. 1828-A is located in the very back building on the left end, giving this unit more windows and light than others. Enter into the foyer with the main living room to the leftt, and a staircase straight in front of you. Vaulted ceilings give you a sense of more space in the living room, which is large enough for a full pit group couch and more. In the center of the home you have your dining area to the left, and well equipped kitchen to the right with a pass through bar to the living room and a breakfast bar for bar stool seating. The laundry room is located in the hallway , just behind the dining area, as is a hall bath. One bedroom is downstairs and has backdoor access to the deck and back yard area. Upstairs, two similar sized large bedrooms and a shared hall bath. All flooring is a combination of carpet and tile throughout. Sorry, no indoor smoking permitted. Small adult pet considered with completed PetScreening.com application and paid pet fee.



Directions: South on Ocala from W. Tennessee, left on West Pensacola, right on S. Lipona, then left again on Jackson Bluff. Indian Oaks is on the left, this town-home is all the way at the back, to the far left..



