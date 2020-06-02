All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1828-A Jackson Bluff Road

1828 Jackson Bluff Rd · (850) 727-0291
Location

1828 Jackson Bluff Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road · Avail. Jul 13

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1828-A Jackson Bluff Road Available 07/13/20 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road- Great Rental at a Great Price! - Available now, this is the perfect student location. Just minutes form FSU, TCC and FAMU campuses, shopping and eateries. 1828-A is located in the very back building on the left end, giving this unit more windows and light than others. Enter into the foyer with the main living room to the leftt, and a staircase straight in front of you. Vaulted ceilings give you a sense of more space in the living room, which is large enough for a full pit group couch and more. In the center of the home you have your dining area to the left, and well equipped kitchen to the right with a pass through bar to the living room and a breakfast bar for bar stool seating. The laundry room is located in the hallway , just behind the dining area, as is a hall bath. One bedroom is downstairs and has backdoor access to the deck and back yard area. Upstairs, two similar sized large bedrooms and a shared hall bath. All flooring is a combination of carpet and tile throughout. Sorry, no indoor smoking permitted. Small adult pet considered with completed PetScreening.com application and paid pet fee.

Directions: South on Ocala from W. Tennessee, left on West Pensacola, right on S. Lipona, then left again on Jackson Bluff. Indian Oaks is on the left, this town-home is all the way at the back, to the far left..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road have any available units?
1828-A Jackson Bluff Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road have?
Some of 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1828-A Jackson Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road is pet friendly.
Does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road offer parking?
No, 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road does not offer parking.
Does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828-A Jackson Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
