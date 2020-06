Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3/2 with hardwood floors and fenced yard Close to FSU and TCC. - Over-sized 3/2 with hardwood floors throughout. This home has a large living space, dining room and kitchen. Three same sized bedrooms also with great lighting. The back yard is massive also. Approved pets allowed with paid non refundable paid pet fee. No indoor smoking allowed.



(RLNE3987849)