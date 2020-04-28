All apartments in Tallahassee
1816 Jackson Bluff A

1816 Jackson Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Close to College Campus -FSU FAMU AND TCC UNIVERSITIES! - Available now -Great 3/2 end unit in Indian Oaks West. Two bedrooms and two bath upstairs & one bedroom one bath down. Washer Dryer in Unit. Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans and Dining Table Nook. Close to FSU and Universities. Walking distance to Doak Campbell Stadium. Balcony, Back Deck & Patio face the community pool and front door parking! Details or to apply: 850-597-0750 https://lewisresidential.appfolio.com/listings/listings

(RLNE5765294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Jackson Bluff A have any available units?
1816 Jackson Bluff A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Jackson Bluff A have?
Some of 1816 Jackson Bluff A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Jackson Bluff A currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Jackson Bluff A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Jackson Bluff A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Jackson Bluff A is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Jackson Bluff A offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Jackson Bluff A does offer parking.
Does 1816 Jackson Bluff A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 Jackson Bluff A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Jackson Bluff A have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Jackson Bluff A has a pool.
Does 1816 Jackson Bluff A have accessible units?
No, 1816 Jackson Bluff A does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Jackson Bluff A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Jackson Bluff A does not have units with dishwashers.
