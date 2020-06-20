Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

1816 High Ct Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Town Home Located on High Court



Spacious 1,008 sq. ft. two bedroom, two bath condo located just off High Road on High Court. The home offers hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. An expansive living room with brick corner fireplace and a large bay window is what all your guest will see upon entering the home. Just off the living room is a spacious dining room that opens to the kitchen, which, offers heaps of cabinetry and a French door to the outside of the home. The two bedrooms are over-sized with ceiling fans and large walk in closets. The master bedroom offers an updated master bath. Washer and dryer are included. Lawn care is provided. No pets or indoor smoking allowed.



Qualification Level B



(RLNE2141344)