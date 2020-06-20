All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1816 High Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1816 High Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1816 High Ct

1816 High Court · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1816 High Court, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1816 High Ct · Avail. Aug 18

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1816 High Ct Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Town Home Located on High Court - Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Town Home Located on High Court

Spacious 1,008 sq. ft. two bedroom, two bath condo located just off High Road on High Court. The home offers hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. An expansive living room with brick corner fireplace and a large bay window is what all your guest will see upon entering the home. Just off the living room is a spacious dining room that opens to the kitchen, which, offers heaps of cabinetry and a French door to the outside of the home. The two bedrooms are over-sized with ceiling fans and large walk in closets. The master bedroom offers an updated master bath. Washer and dryer are included. Lawn care is provided. No pets or indoor smoking allowed.

Qualification Level B

(RLNE2141344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 High Ct have any available units?
1816 High Ct has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 High Ct have?
Some of 1816 High Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 High Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1816 High Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 High Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1816 High Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1816 High Ct offer parking?
No, 1816 High Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1816 High Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 High Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 High Ct have a pool?
No, 1816 High Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1816 High Ct have accessible units?
No, 1816 High Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 High Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 High Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1816 High Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity