1800 Anole Dr
1800 Anole Dr

1800 Anole Dr · (850) 562-0589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1800 Anole Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1230 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
Tallahassee's new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC. Gated Community with Resort Style Pool, Gym, Club House, Volley Ball, Pool Parties and lots of parking!
NOW offering individual room leasing including cable and Internet for $450 per month, or add all inclusive utilities package for just $535 total per person!
All condos are LARGE two story, 1230 SF, three bedroom and three full baths with washer and dryer in each unit, wood floors, security system, plantation style blinds, ceiling fans in each room and high end luxury finishes
Individual Room Lease $535 Includes Electric, Water, Internet, Cable!
Furniture Available for $60 per month
VIEW DETAILS TAB TO SEE VIRTUAL TOUR AND APPLY ON LINE!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1800 Anole Dr have any available units?
1800 Anole Dr has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Anole Dr have?
Some of 1800 Anole Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Anole Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Anole Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Anole Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Anole Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Anole Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Anole Dr does offer parking.
Does 1800 Anole Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Anole Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Anole Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Anole Dr has a pool.
Does 1800 Anole Dr have accessible units?
No, 1800 Anole Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Anole Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Anole Dr has units with dishwashers.
