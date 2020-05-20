1800 Anole Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool internet access new construction

Tallahassee's new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC. Gated Community with Resort Style Pool, Gym, Club House, Volley Ball, Pool Parties and lots of parking!

NOW offering individual room leasing including cable and Internet for $450 per month, or add all inclusive utilities package for just $535 total per person!

All condos are LARGE two story, 1230 SF, three bedroom and three full baths with washer and dryer in each unit, wood floors, security system, plantation style blinds, ceiling fans in each room and high end luxury finishes

Individual Room Lease $535 Includes Electric, Water, Internet, Cable!

Furniture Available for $60 per month

VIEW DETAILS TAB TO SEE VIRTUAL TOUR AND APPLY ON LINE!