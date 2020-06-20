Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1610 East Park Avenue Available 06/22/20 Fully Renovated!! 3 bed/ 2 bath on E Park - This is a must see!! This home has been FULLY renovated from top to bottom! Brand new flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, appliances, bathrooms, lighting, interior AND exterior paint, back deck, and more!!



Renovation is currently in progress and scheduled to be completed mid-June. More pics to come!



Pets allowed with a $400 pet fee.



Schedule a showing online and fill out an application at RentingTallahassee.com! A direct link to this is below.



Link:



Contact Travis at 850-778-5159 or Travis@RentingTallahassee.com with any questions.



No Cats Allowed



