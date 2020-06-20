All apartments in Tallahassee
1610 East Park Avenue
1610 East Park Avenue

1610 East Park Avenue · (850) 583-7991 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 East Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Ferndale Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1610 East Park Avenue · Avail. Jun 22

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1610 East Park Avenue Available 06/22/20 Fully Renovated!! 3 bed/ 2 bath on E Park - This is a must see!! This home has been FULLY renovated from top to bottom! Brand new flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, appliances, bathrooms, lighting, interior AND exterior paint, back deck, and more!!

Renovation is currently in progress and scheduled to be completed mid-June. More pics to come!

Pets allowed with a $400 pet fee.

Schedule a showing online and fill out an application at RentingTallahassee.com! A direct link to this is below.

Link:

Contact Travis at 850-778-5159 or Travis@RentingTallahassee.com with any questions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5814587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 East Park Avenue have any available units?
1610 East Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1610 East Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 East Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 East Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 East Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1610 East Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1610 East Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1610 East Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 East Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 East Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 East Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 East Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 East Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 East Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 East Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 East Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 East Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
