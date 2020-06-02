All apartments in Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Road

1303 Ocala Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

1303 Ocala Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Have to relocate due to a great job offer and searching for an Apartment Seeker whos looking for a nice, quiet and spacious one bedroom place located near the colleges campuses . (Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University) My apartment was recently renovated upgraded flooring, fixtures, custom painting and new appliances. (images includes with actual bedroom and replica of kitchen) It includes Wi-Fi, access to pool and grills, TV Lounge, Laundry Center, Gym, Basketball court and Business lab. Looking to sublet ASAP!!! Serious inquires ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Ocala Road have any available units?
1303 Ocala Road has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Ocala Road have?
Some of 1303 Ocala Road's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Ocala Road currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Ocala Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Ocala Road pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Ocala Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1303 Ocala Road offer parking?
No, 1303 Ocala Road does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Ocala Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Ocala Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Ocala Road have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Ocala Road has a pool.
Does 1303 Ocala Road have accessible units?
No, 1303 Ocala Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Ocala Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Ocala Road does not have units with dishwashers.
