1303 Ocala Road

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool basketball court clubhouse bbq/grill

Have to relocate due to a great job offer and searching for an Apartment Seeker whos looking for a nice, quiet and spacious one bedroom place located near the colleges campuses . (Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University) My apartment was recently renovated upgraded flooring, fixtures, custom painting and new appliances. (images includes with actual bedroom and replica of kitchen) It includes Wi-Fi, access to pool and grills, TV Lounge, Laundry Center, Gym, Basketball court and Business lab. Looking to sublet ASAP!!! Serious inquires ONLY!