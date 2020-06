Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NICE! CLEAN! CLOSE-IN EAST-SIDE HOME! Walk to TMH. Located in Brandt Hills, near Hospitals, Schools and Shopping! Light and bright home with separate living room, large eat-in kitchen, plus large family room or would make a great office! Updated ceiling fans, stove etc. Fenced back yard with patio, plus covered back porch. Washer/Dryer included. NO PETS. Available as early as July 1st move in. credit and references checked, deposit same as first months rent. Owner broker.