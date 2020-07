Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1209 Chee Lane Available 08/14/20 1/1 With A loft! Perfect One Bedroom at A Great Price! - This charming one bedroom one bath has an upstairs loft overlooking the living room. This unit come with a washer and dryer as well as a fire place & is located just off Ocala Road and just a short drive to FSU, TCC & FAMU.



Small dogs & cats are allowed with a $250 pet fee.



Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@rentingtallahassee.com



Schedule a tour or apply online today at:



Rentingtallahassee.com



