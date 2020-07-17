All apartments in Tallahassee
111 Columbia Drive Unit 1
111 Columbia Drive Unit 1

111 Columbia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

111 Columbia Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 Available 08/19/20 Classic Charmer Near Campus - This charming home is just blocks from campus and has tons of appeal. Hardwood floors stretch throughout the home. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus an extra den/office. Kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances. Loads of windows for natural sunlight. This home comes with an on site washer and dryer facility and yard service included.

This home will be ready for an August move in. Call to pre-lease now!

(RLNE4759826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 have any available units?
111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 have?
Some of 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
