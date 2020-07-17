Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

111 Columbia Drive Unit 1 Available 08/19/20 Classic Charmer Near Campus - This charming home is just blocks from campus and has tons of appeal. Hardwood floors stretch throughout the home. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus an extra den/office. Kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances. Loads of windows for natural sunlight. This home comes with an on site washer and dryer facility and yard service included.



This home will be ready for an August move in. Call to pre-lease now!



(RLNE4759826)